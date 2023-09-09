Minx season 3: Show EP talks renewal hopes

Following the season 2 finale over on Starz this week, what are the chances that we see a Minx season 3 on Starz? Are there any realistic hopes out there for this?

First and foremost, though, we should note that the network has not announced anything one way or another. As we have said in the past, though, we do think there is a reasonable chance at this! The folks at the network went through so much in order to acquire the show after its cancellation at then-HBO Max, so why not try to keep things going?

In the end, much of this will come down to viewership and, unfortunately, that’s not information that we are super-privy to at this point. All we can say is that the creative team would like to see it back. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what show creator Ellen Rapoport had to say on the subject:

Absolutely, yes. We have a lot of story to tell. I definitely want season 3. Does anyone say no?

Now, we do think that we are going to need to be patient for a while as we await some further news. Given the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, in general we are seeing content providers being a little bit slower with a lot of renewals than they would be otherwise. Some renewals have still happened, but we know that there are occasions where executives want to speak to producers about future stories if another season is ordered, and that is not possible under current conditions.

With that in mind, let’s just say that this is yet another reason why the writers and actors should be paid fairly, and soon. This will also make it so that we can get a season 3 a little bit sooner than we would otherwise.

(Photo: Starz.)

