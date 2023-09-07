Minx season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Starz?

Following this week’s big season 2 finale over at Starz, what can we say when it comes to a Minx season 3 renewal? Is there going to be more of the Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson series?

Before we take too deep a dive on anything here, let’s just begin by reminding everyone that this show has had a rather remarkable road to even making it to this point in the first place. Just think for a moment about what happened to it at HBO Max (now Max), and how the premium-cable network swept in and chose to bring it back from the metaphorical grave. It’s gotten a decent amount of promotion (at least prior to the strikes), but is any of this enough? That remains to be seen.

If there is one reason to have some hope here, it is this: We don’t believe personally that Starz resurrected Minx just so that they could cancel it later on. That’s just an idea that makes a whole lot of sense. In order for them to do that it would have to dramatically underperform their expectations. That could still happen, but we’re trying to be a little more optimistic. The reality here is just that this may be one of those shows where you need to let it have some time in order to properly breathe.

Odds are, Starz will take at least a few weeks, if not longer, to figure things out. Even if they do renew the show soon, there are no writers to produce scripts. (Just in case you needed a reminder, the writers in the WGA are not asking for anything crazy, and the same goes for the actors in SAG-AFTRA — just pay them!) We do think there is a chance that another season could come at the end of 2024 but if not then, early 2025 is a viable option.

Just remember this at the end of the day — Starz has already shown as a network that they have no problem slow-playing their releases.

(Photo: Starz.)

