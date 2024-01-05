Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 14, January 5

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? After being forced to wait so long to see some new episodes, we more than understand if anyone is feeling a little impatient.

So, what can we actually say right now about what the future holds? Well, we wish we could say that it was great news. Here is what we have instead — the Donnie Wahlberg series is still off the air as we get into 2024. Luckily, we at least know it will be back soon! New episodes start on February 16, meaning that we are just a month and a half away from getting more of it. Beyond just that, we also have a premiere synopsis below that better sets the stage:

“Loyalty” – Jaime goes undercover with a deadly human trafficking ring. Danny and Baez investigate a homicide connected to Darryl Reid (Malik Yoba), Danny’s old partner. Also, Frank grapples with whether to publicly support Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) on a policy decision and Eddie is determined to teach a young shoplifter a lesson, on part one of the two-part premiere of the 14th season of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

On paper, it is pretty easy to argue at this point that the show is not implementing all that much when it comes to major changes … but who knows? They always do have a tendency to surprise us here and there. We certainly would not be shocked if that happens in an episode that spans two parts.

Also, remember that with this being the final season, there may be more of a willingness to shake things up.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods, including a family dinner

What are you hoping to see now moving into the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere?

Be sure to sound off right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







