Hacks season 3 premiere date (finally) teased at Max

Have you been curious for a long time to know when Hacks season 3 is going to be arriving at Max? Well, today we at least have a clue.

In a new post on Instagram, the Jean Smart comedy confirmed that it will be returning to the air at some point this spring. There is not a precise premiere date yet, but it is at least good to have something that we can cling to for at least the time being.

Now, we will also say that this tease serves as a good note that there is probably something more specific that will be revealed soon, and we can at least go ahead and look forward to that. We are anticipating that the next chapter will of course have a good combination of laughter, insight, and character development.

As for why production has taken as long as it has on this new season, there are some specific reasons for it. It began in late 2022, but was pushed back in winter 2023 due to Smart needing a heart procedure. She returned to work after the fact, but then the industry strikes came around. This is just one of many shows that was pushed back due to the AMPTP failing to reach timely deals with either writers or actors.

Moving forward, the biggest one that we have is simply that in the weeks to come, we will receive an onslaught of further information. Given the acclaim and awards recognition that we have seen from Hacks over time, we find it fairly hard to believe that it is ever just going to disappear or not be some sort of major contender moving forward. The more publicity Max gives it now, the better off the show is going to be in the long run.

