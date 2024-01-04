Call the Midwife season 13 video: Training in Poplar

As many of you out there may be aware, the Call the Midwife season 13 premiere is set to arrive in a matter of days! Are you ready to venture back to Poplar? We certainly are, and there is quite a bit to be excited for!

Of course, one of the charms of this show is that this community not only has its own charms, but it also has a pretty unique mode of transportation! If you go on Yellowstone, you have to spend some time learning how to effectively ride a horse. Here, meanwhile, you have to learn in order to properly ride a bicycle. It’s one thing to know how to do this from an early age; it is another thing altogether to do it with one of the show’s rather large bikes, especially in a way that it works for the cameras.

If you head over here, you can get an even better behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to prepare for being a part of this show. Given that there are a number of new characters entering the season, all of them have to work further to figure this out! They will collectively be a part of a season that is all about old favorites alongside a new generation. This is a chance for Trixie, Nurse Crane, and others to pay it forward.

The only thing that is unfortunate is that if you are in America, you will be waiting a good while longer to see what lies ahead. While the UK are going to be getting a chance to see season 13 this weekend, it’s going to be a while longer for folks watching in the US — think in terms of March.

Related – Be sure to get some additional updates now on Call the Midwife, including a new sneak peek!

What do you most want to see moving into Call the Midwife season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are even more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







