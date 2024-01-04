The Curse season 1 episode 9 preview; The downfall of Asher?

In a matter of hours, you are going to be able to see The Curse season 1 episode 9 arrive on Showtime. So, what can you expect? Well, for starters, a story that could cause an even greater unraveling for Asher and Whitney, which is saying something.

Entering this installment, we know already that these two have created a lot of problems for themselves across the board. Consider the following: Whitney has thrown more than $10,000 down the drain on stolen jeans, they’ve burned bridges within the community, and they’ve even had to hire fake home-buyers to make the show happen!

Yet, we tend to think that there is one problem that could doom Asher even faster than any of these, and that could potentially be ahead tonight: The casino footage. Whitney knows that it was Asher who was in there, having a laugh over the casino blatantly violating any self-exclusion policies. The main reason he even knew of the violations was because he was there. Is someone else going to point out that it was him? What about Bill? The reason this matters is that it’s the sort of scandal that could sink the show before it gets going — unless he gets booted from it.

Would Asher react well to not having a seat at the passive-home table? It has to be something you wonder about, especially since we’ve seen him fly off the handle at some various points over the course of the show. With all of the talk of a shocking twist by the end of The Curse, we are in a state of mind now where we are set for more or less anything.

What do you most want to see moving into The Curse season 1 episode 9 over on Showtime?

