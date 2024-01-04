Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight? Season 3, January 5

Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz? If you are eager to dive deeper into the show, it is hard to blame you. Just think about the end of this past episode! The story concluded last week with the shocking death of Unique, one of the most important people within the history of the series. He was taken out by his own brother Ronnie, who may be even more empowered to do dangerous and deadly things than ever before.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share a little bit more when it comes to bad news — there is no new episode this week. Why is that? It has nothing to do with us being relatively close to the holiday; instead, it is tied more to something that Starz just tends to do the majority of the time with their shows. You get a brief week off to collect yourself, and then you dive right back into the craziness.

So do you want to get a better sense of what’s ahead when Power Book III: Raising Kanan returns on January 12? Look no further! Not only to we have more insight on that episode, but also some other ones coming after the fact.

Season 3 episode 6, “Into the Darkness” (January 12) – Dangerous secrets are revealed as Famous unburdens himself to Kanan, and Raq finally tries to make amends with Lou. Marvin struggles with his role as stage dad, and Howard attempts to get closer to the Task Force.

Season 3 episode 7, “Where All Are Guilty” (January 19) – Lou’s drinking creates a problem for the whole family when Shantel goes looking for justice. Kanan assimilates into Ronnie’s crew, and Raq formulates a new plan for Unique’s former heroin operation.

Season 3 episode 8, “Reckonings” (January 26) – As a despondent Lou becomes a liability for the family, Raq and Marvin work to get the new heroin operation up and running amidst new competition from Kanan and Ronnie.

