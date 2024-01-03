Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 1/3/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What else can we say about its fellow shows Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? We know that we’re in the new year now and with that, the demand is next-level.

The first thing we do have to do here is (once again) take on the title of Bearer of Bad News, namely in that there are no new episodes of any of these shows tonight. However, we are at the point where we can see the light at the end of the tunnel! All three of these shows are going to be back in just two weeks, and that’s when some cliffhangers will be resolved — at the same time, there could be something more happening here, as well.

Want to know more all about what’s ahead? Then check out synopses for all three of the premieres below…

Chicago Med season 9 episode 1, “Row Row Row Your Boat on a Rocky Sea” – “When the E.D. is flooded with patients from a crash, the entire team is pulled in to help.”

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 1, “Barely Gone” – “Firehouse 51 is forced to share space with Firehouse 17; Kidd and Herrmann fight over Ritter.”

Chicago PD season 11 episode 1, “Unpacking” – “Upton shadows a crisis prevention team and finds herself at odds with the mental health clinician.”

We do recognize that there is going to be a lot of change coming on the upcoming seasons of these shows, but that’s much of the way of things in the Wolf Entertainment world. The reason why this may feel more substantial this time around is due in part to the shows being off the air for so long, and then also coming back with these shorter seasons that are going to inherently feel different just because of that alone.

