Mindhunter season 3: Is there still a chance at Netflix revival?

It has been years since the second season of Mindhunter arrived on Netflix — so is there a chance at something more?

For a good while now, we have felt like the answer to this was a pretty clear “no,” mostly because we didn’t want to be in a position where we actually got our hopes up for anything otherwise. David Fincher is an incredibly busy person with a ton of film projects; we don’t think that he would come back to do something more unless there was an incredibly good idea.

If nothing else, we do think there’s a tiny chance that something more could happen. Speaking in a new interview with Awards Daily, here is some of what Holt McCallany had to say:

I’ve heard that David’s thought about it. I’m not saying it’s going to come back. But what I am saying is that if it comes back, I’m coming back with it. You can take that to the bank, but it’ll depend on what David wants to do. It’s been a few years now, so it’s probably unlikely, but just even that he would think about it is a hopeful sign.

Now, this show could come back next year or five years from now — either way, we think that Netflix would want it. They only have a small handful of shows that really reach that upper echelon, and we do think that Mindhunter is one of them. Also, we have to sit back and remember that there are few other shows out there that manage to tackle the criminal mind like this one. True-crime or things closely associated with it never really grow old, and this show blends reality and fiction in a number of different ways.

Still, we are not going to get our hopes up for anything more; it is just a fun hypothetical to think about for the time being.

Are you still hoping that a Mindhunter season 3 happens over at Netflix?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

