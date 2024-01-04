Magnum PI season 5 finale: Who got engaged?

We had a feeling entering the Magnum PI season 5 finale that we were going to see an engagement. After all, we saw the ring in the previews for what lied ahead in “The Big Squeeze.”

As it turns out, though, there was a little bit of trickery over the course of this episode, and not everything was quite as it seemed. (Of course, there are spoilers from the finale within.)

If you guessed in advance that the engagement ring at Thomas’ place was not actually is, you are right! As it turns out, this ring was actually Rick’s, and Jay Hernandez’s character had picked it up for him. He was planning to propose to Suzy and by the end of the episode, we learned that the two were engaged!

So why did this story matter so much to Magnum and Higgins? Well, it did awaken a lot of fears in Juliet from her past and insecurities that she had to tackle. Some of them were just due to the fact that she and Magnum had it so great already, and she didn’t want anything to interrupt that.

However, in going through what they did in this hour, plus also seeing Rick and Suzy so happy in the end, Higgins realized that nothing has to change even if they do make that commitment. While it was clear that they still aren’t in any hurry to get engaged, she indicated strongly to him at the end that if he were to ever ask, she’d say “yes.” If we ever get a season 6, isn’t that a fantastic thought? For now, we can at least say that the two left the season happy, and Rick’s going to have a wedding at some point in the near future!

