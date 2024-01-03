Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 5: Breathing…

As you prepare to check out Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 5 on Disney+ next week, what should you anticipate?

Well, for starters, we do tend to think at this point that there’s a ton of stuff that is connected to what we’ve already seen on the show, mostly because it is pretty hard for it not to be. We are talking here about that big cliffhanger at the end of episode 4 with Percy underwater. Who knew that “just breathe” was going to be taking on a brand-new meaning? This is an interesting turning point for the title character, as we do tend to think that this will make him question quite a bit of who he is — and that’s without even getting into his father.

Let’s face it — it’s not easy being related to a demigod. It is challenging having all of these people suddenly wanting you gone, let alone forcing you to pay for the actions of someone else! Yet, this is precisely where we are entering this episode, and we have to imagine that Echidna and Chimera are hardly the only problems Percy is now facing. (Of course, they are still problems.)

Now that we are four episodes into the season, there is no mistake that we are enjoying it! However, at the same exact time, we also still feel as though some episodes could be longer and full of even more depth … even if this show was probably rather costly to make in its current form. We are beyond just curious to see what the remainder of the story will look like and in due time, we’re happy to get into it.

Also, is there a chance that we can get more official news on a season 2 soon? Rest assured that we want it, especially given the popularity to date.

Related – Check out more thoughts on the most-recent episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Where do you think we are going to see the story go moving into Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 5?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







