Jayden Rey leaving The Connors, Mary ahead of season 6

As we prepare for The Conners season 6 to premiere on ABC in the weeks ahead, there will be a change. However, it is not a change that we are altogether shocked about.

According to a new report from Deadline, Jayden Rey will be departing the show as a series regular. She has been a part of the show for years in the role of DJ’s daughter Mary, and this news comes one season after the exit of Michael Fishman. In that way, you could say that the writing was on the wall, but it absolutely still feels like a shame.

Now, it does appear as though it is possible that Rey continues to make some sort of guest appearances, though that is not confirmed as of right now.

Are departures like this reasonably common for a long-running show? We would say yes, mostly because series have a tendency to get more and more expensive as time goes on. That goes in direct opposition to the fact that ratings often tend to decline. That doesn’t make the news any less sad, though, and we do wish that this was a show that had a chance to stick around for at least a little while longer.

Is the sixth season of the show the last one?

That is something that, at least for the time being, that remains a mystery. What we will at least say right now is rather simple: In the event that this is the final season of the series, we hope that a lot of former cast members do end up coming back. That would, at the very least, allow us for a chance to feel a little bit of nostalgia towards the very end. That is something that, at least for now, we would very much appreciate.

