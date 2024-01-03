Magnum PI season 5 finale: Jay Hernandez appears on The Talk

Tomorrow night on NBC you are going to have a chance to see the Magnum PI season 5 finale over the course of a two-hour event. As you prepare, why not hear from series star Jay Hernandez all about it?

Today, the actor was a special guest on The Talk to promote the end of the series (which, ironically, originally aired on CBS) and some other topics, and was every bit as affable you would expect. There were not any major spoilers on the remaining episodes, and nor was there any news on a possible season 6. There was, however, a lot of gratitude to the sense of Ohana that the show gave people all over the world — a chance in particular to escape some of the negativity that can be out there within the world.

Within the final episodes, we absolutely expect some more great moments from Jay, Perdita Weeks, and the rest of the cast as there are stories that run the emotional gamut. These are the sort of stories that should make you want additional seasons down the road, even if none are ordered at the moment.

For the time being, we’re just glad to see Jay out there doing some press for the finale at this point, especially since its placement early in the year makes it rather challenging. There is not a lot of time to get the word out there to the casual viewer, especially with it being a two-hour finale. There was a mention of it last week, but that was following a repeat instead of a new episode.

Remember to watch the finale live and spread the word — if there is any chance at all of more of this show in the years to come, strong ratings will be a big part of what buoys it.

