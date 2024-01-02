Is Slow Horses new tonight on Apple TV+? Season 4 hopes

Is Slow Horses new tonight on Apple TV+? Is there a chance that we’re going to have more of the show soon?

Now, it goes without saying that this is a show that is full of all sorts of twists and turns, plus some action and humor. If you have watched the show over the past few years, you know a good bit already about the style and substance of the Gary Oldman series. Slough House may not be your most traditional sector of MI5, but at the same time, they can get the job done here and there.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to get the bad news out of the way — there is no new installment tonight, and you’re going to be waiting a little while longer to see what lies ahead. How long are we talking here? Well, let’s just put things in blunt terms: Even though a lot of season 4 has already been filmed, we could be waiting until the fall to actually see them on the streaming service.

Why so long here? Well, a lot of the idea here is to make Slow Horses an annual event, and you spend most of the year waiting to check out these six episodes. Each one feels in some way like its own little extended movie, and they are all fantastic as a result.

The biggest thing we hope for moving forward…

Well, let’s cross our fingers that come this summer, we see a new trailer for what lies ahead here. Beyond just that, we’re equally hoping for a few more details about the story and a specific premiere date. We do tend to find that waiting is easier when we have a specific period of time to get ready for.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

