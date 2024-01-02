The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: Any January hopes?

Now that we are into the month of January, what can we say all about The White Lotus season 3? Is good news on the way?

The first thing that we should note here is that in the weeks to come, there’s actually a chance that you will at least get some insight about the future of the Mike White show. There is a lot of chatter out there that production will be starting before too long and if that happens, there will also be casting news!

As a reminder, we have heard already that the third season is going to be set in Thailand, with Natasha Rothwell being at present the only confirmed person who is a part of the cast. It is our hope that some other people are going to end up being a part of the show again (can we get Portia?), but there isn’t anything confirmed on that at the moment.

What we probably won’t be getting anytime soon is a premiere date and what it’d be great to have that, it’s just not altogether likely. We’re just still so far away and typically, HBO isn’t putting out start dates for their shows until you are two or three months away. It has already been confirmed that the series is going to return at some point in 2025 — fingers crossed that it will be early on in the year! We certainly think that this is going to be ready before upcoming seasons of The Last of Us and Euphoria, two other seasons that are going to be coming next year, as well.

Are expectations high?

Sure, but we tend to think that’s a good thing! The entire team should be thrilled that they have created something that a ton of people out there love and while it can be hard in order to match that level of hype, we have a feeling that they are going to be able to pull that off.

