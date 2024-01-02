Extended Family season 1 episode 3: ‘Consequences of Gaming’

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to get some more news when it comes to Extended Family season 1 episode 3?

As you would imagine, there are a handful of different stories that could be told here week in and week out, mostly because the premise here is pretty simple on a fundamental level: It is about family, relationships, and awkward situations. This is most likely going to continue, and the question then comes down to how you throw Jon Cryer and the rest of the cast into unique plotlines.

Below, you can see the full Extended Family season 1 episode 3 (“The Consequences of Gaming”) synopsis with further insight on what is next:

01/09/2024 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : Julia’s concern over Jimmy’s obsession with a violent video game leads to surprising disciplinary measures. TV-PG

Will this series end up being a certified hit?

That’s something that we’re still in somewhat of a wait-and-see mode, but we do think that NBC is going to try its best to make that happen for a number of different reasons. First and foremost, remember the fact that they don’t have a lot of ratings smashes in some other categories like this. Also, they have a lot of star power here with Cryer, Abigail Spencer, and Donald Faison. They would like for this to work, especially after Night Court.

Typically, though, you don’t really know the success of a given comedy until they are five or six episodes into its run — and in some cases, even longer. After all, it is important to note that you often build off of chemistry you experience on-set, plus feedback from the audience. This is why a lot of classic sitcoms really don’t end up getting close to their creative peak until you get closer to a season 2 or season 3.

