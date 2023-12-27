Extended Family series premiere gets off to solid start at NBC

The premiere of Extended Family on NBC this past weekend was a rare chance to see a new, American sitcom on TV as of late following the strikes. Was there a strong response from viewers to it?

Well, let’s start things off here by saying that this is a pretty complicated equation. Per TVLine, the first episode of the sitcom starring Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, and Abigial Spencer drew a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic plus 4.7 million live + same-day viewers. That’s great! While the show may have performed rather well, however, there are also some factors that you have to consider here. Take, for starters, the simple fact that it aired after an NFL game!

Obviously, it was the point from the start that Extended Family would generate some big numbers following football; this is something that networks do all the time. The larger question here remains whether or not this is going to be something that carries over into the remainder of the season when it premieres in 2024. There is never a guarantee of that, but we do think that, in general, the hope here is for NBC to get back on the board with a sitcom appealing to the broadest audience possible. Not only that, but you have three compelling leads with fan bases of their own — Cryer had Two and a Half Men, whereas Faison had Scrubs and Spencer Timeless, alongside Rectify and a number of other things.

Also, even behind the scenes Mike O’Malley has a pretty great array of credits to his name, whether it be Heels or Survivor’s Remorse. This is one of those shows that absolutely feels like it could have a ton of potential if it gets to stick around for a season 2. Whether or not that happens, of course, remains to be seen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Extended Family and what lies ahead

What do you think about the numbers for the Extended Family premiere at present?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







