Extended Family season 1 episode 2 air date: What’s ahead?

do you want to get the Extended Family season 1 episode 2 air date? What about further news on the future?

First things first, why not set the stage for the show itself? Two and a Half Men alum Jon Cryer returns to the sitcom world with this show, where he is joined by Timeless alum Abigail Spencer and former Scrubs star Donald Faison. This is a family comedy with a twist, and it has a familiar voice behind the scenes in Mike O’Malley of Heels and Survivor’s Remorse fame. You can see the official logline for the show below:

Jim and Julia, after an amicable divorce, decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey, the owner of the Boston Celtics, enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.

Obviously there’s going to be a lot of awkwardness at the center of this show, mostly because Jim and Julia have their own history and all of a sudden, someone else comes into the picture and makes things complicated. Sure, it may be better for Julia, but is that going to be the case for her ex? It’s hard to see it.

Anyway, Saturdays are not going to be the standard night for Extended Family the rest of the way. The series is airing in a special place here due mostly to the presence of NFL football. The next installment is going to be coming on the air on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern. The title here is “The Consequences of Sushi,” and you can see the synopsis below:

01/02/2024 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : For Grace’s birthday Trey gets a reservation at the best sushi restaurant in Boston, upending the annual family tradition of dinner at a red sauce joint and inadvertently hurting Jim’s feelings. TV-PG

