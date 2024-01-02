Night Court season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Budget cuts ahead?

Next week on Night Court season 2 episode 3, you are going to see the worst kind of bureaucracy take place: Budget cuts. How in the world are Abby and Dan going to deal with that?

Well, in general, this feels like yet another story that gives us a chance to learn a little bit more about the modern-day structure of life around the court. Even a lot of the ideas explored in the original are due for a refresh, and that’s without even mentioning a lot of the new characters who are going to come and go over time.

Below, you can take a look at the full Night Court season 2 episode 3 (“Form Fetish”) synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

01/09/2024 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : Abby and Dan try to undo some drastic budget cuts by taking on City Hall and a bureaucrat who lives to say “no.” Olivia and Gurgs stumble on a business opportunity and quickly realize why friendship and discontinued soda don’t mix. TV-PG

In general, our feeling is that throughout this season, we’re going to see Melissa Rauch and the cast in general work hard to embrace the original show, while trying to also evolve a few aspects of it. Second seasons are really important for comedies a lot of the time in that this is where they really begin to find their voice. It can be a little bit of a journey since you’re filming the first season a lot of the time without the response of an audience watching on the outside. You are just telling some stories and, in the end, hoping that they resonate and work for people on the outside.

We are also pretty darn eager to see what some of the ratings are going to look like now the show is back in its normal timeslot. Remember here that for the first episode, Night Court aired at a special time following an NFL broadcast.

What do you most want to see at the moment heading into Night Court season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







