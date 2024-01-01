The Boys season 4 premiere date: January 2024 hopes

Now that we are in the month of January, what can we say when it comes to The Boys season 4 on Prime Video? Is more news coming?

As per usual, there is quite a bit we could say on the subject of the long-term future, but let’s start right now with where we know things stand: The superhero show is going to come back at some point this year. When you look at the Amazon release schedule, our feeling is that we’ll have a chance to see it around come late spring or the summer. After all, Fallout is already set for April and we don’t anticipate a lot of overlap there. Given that filming for the superhero show has been done for a while, most of the work that is left has to do with post-production, which is a timely process.

Do we think there’s a chance that a season 4 premiere date could actually be announced this month with all of this in mind? There’s a small chance, mostly because of the fact that we’ve gotten premiere dates announced for this show several months in advance before. Also, the social team for this series is really great at giving you a lot of content leading up to the return. We have no real to think that they would be doing anything less here, all things considered.

Given that we’ve already seen at least some teases for what lies ahead, though, we lean more into the thought that a premiere date will be announced in either February or March. Prime Video will likely slow-play some of their announcements on The Boys moving forward, but we are also curious as to when we’re going to get news on a potential season 5. That also has to be announced soon … right?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

