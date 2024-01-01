Our Flag Means Death season 3 renewal: January hopes

Is there a chance that we are going to get an Our Flag Means Death season 3 renewal over the course of January?

Well, let’s start things off here by saying this: Another season for the Max pirate comedy is very much in play! We’d love nothing more than to see the show come back and as of right now, it is fully up to the streaming service to decide. They are going to take a look at the budget as they work to make this decision and beyond that, whether or not they see themselves either garnering or retaining subscribers because of it. Given the show’s popularity and dedicated fan base, we do remain cautiously optimistic that there’s a chance we’ll be able to see something more featuring Stede and Blackbeard.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH coverage!

While there is no guarantee that we’ll hear news one way or another in January, let’s just go ahead and say this: We are cautiously optimistic that something more is going to surface. Why wouldn’t we want that? The goal here should always be getting a chance to get a great show back on the air sooner rather than later. The earlier the renewal, the earlier that production can start.

Be prepared for something bittersweet

Even though there’s a good chance that we get a season 3, we do feel reasonably confident that it is going to be the final season. Or, at the very least, the end of Blackbeard and Stede’s story. That is what we have seen in a number of different interviews already and unless we hear otherwise, we don’t want to get our hopes up for anything more.

Related – Get some other updates right now on Our Flag Means Death, including talk about the season 2 finale

What do you most want to see moving into Our Flag Means Death season 3 in January?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







