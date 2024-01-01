NCIS season 21: A Kasie, Palmer behind the scenes photo!

Getting news on NCIS season 21 has proven quote difficult over the past few weeks. Filming may be underway and yet, there are still a lot of mysteries. Take, for example, how the big cliffhanger is going to be resolved.

Here is what we can say with some confidence: Season 21 is going to premiere on Monday, February 12, and the first episode will almost certainly resolve the situation with Nick Torres. Meanwhile, the second episode is going to be a tribute to David McCallum and his character of Ducky.

So what about beyond that? While there are a lot of details that are under wraps, a new post on Instagram from Diona Reasonover (Kasie) shows both her and Brian Dietzen (Jimmy) working on episode #460. Based on our own research, this would be the third episode of this season. Now, it is possible that things film out of order here and there, but we have no reason to think differently for the time being.

In general, we do tend to think that this season of NCIS will be similar to some others that we have seen over the years, namely in that we are going to be seeing a lot of entertaining cases mixed with deep, personal moments for members of the cast. Dietzen himself co-wrote the McCallum tribute, and we absolutely think that it will have a tremendous amount of meaning to him. The two of them worked together for decades, and the same goes for a number of people both on-screen and behind the camera.

Stay tuned throughout the coming weeks, as we are pretty confident there will be a great deal more said and teased about the upcoming NCIS season. Why would anyone involved want or expect anything else at this point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

