Call the Midwife season 13 spoilers: Who is set for a huge story?

With the Call the Midwife season 13 premiere coming to BBC One this weekend, what better time to discuss storylines? There are a number of interesting ones coming all over Nonnatus House, so who will stand out the most?

There are some characters such as Trixie, Shelagh, and Dr. Turner who will almost certainly have some time in the spotlight. However, you can also be assured of the fact that Miss Higgins is going to get quite a spotlight of her own. In speaking on this more to the Radio Times, actress Georgie Glen had the following to say:

“What’s lovely about the character is she’s not just two-dimensional, there is a whole person there with a past – and I often liken her to my mother, actually, who lived in that sort of age at that time.

“… And the funny thing is, I remember her coming out with something about her past when I was in my 20s. My father had had a stroke and was in hospital, and it was that first night when you’re all slightly electrified and you’re waiting to hear what’s happening, and you speak in a very unguarded way.

“And she talked about her past and a bit of me thought, ‘I don’t want to hear this, I don’t want to know,’ which is selfish, and I wish I’d engaged a bit more with it because she wanted to tell me something, and I was dealing with dad. But that came back to me because we are capable of burying things so deeply.”

Obviously, we hope that every person in the cast has a chance to do a story that they connect to on this same level — why wouldn’t we want that? This is the best way to ensure that this show goes even longer than the next few that have been confirmed.

Remember that the season 13 premiere is coming to BBC One this Sunday, and should air on PBS in America when we get around to March.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

