Fool Me Once season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 1 today on Netflix, are we going to have a chance to see a Fool Me Once season 2? Or, have we reached already the end of the road?

Well, we don’t want to beat around the bush too much in this article, so let’s just start by saying that this was designed to be a limited series. It is an adaptation of the Harlan Coben story, and with that there is a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end.

Now that we’ve said that, we should of course note that there have been some instances in the past of adaptations somehow being brought back for more episodes, even if you would think it to be unlikely. A great example of this is Big Little Lies over at HBO, while The Sinner is a good instance of a mystery show coming up with another story to tell after the fact.

For the time being, though, we wouldn’t expect anything more here unless Fool Me Once does manage somehow to blow up and generate a ton of viewership. Netflix is one of those services that has such a wide array of programming that the last thing they really need to worry about is trying to find some more programming to fill up the rest of their roster. They can just sit back, look at their roster, and make some smart decisions from there.

Instead of thinking about another season here…

Why not just remember that there are a ton of other murder-mystery shows coming out this month? While the most high-profile one is definitely True Detective over at HBO, remember that you also have ones like Criminal Record on Apple TV+ and Death and Other Details over on Hulu, one that could be trying to capitalize on the success of one Only Murders in the Building, which found huge success there over the past few years.

