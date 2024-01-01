Too Hot to Handle alum Emily Miller, Cam Holmes expecting

For everyone out there who loves Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, how about this for some great news entering the year?

In a post on Instagram, season 2 alums Cam Holmes and Emily Miller confirmed that they are expecting a baby together. The Netflix show has produced a number of successful relationships all over the world (remember, there are a ton of international adaptations), but this is another sign that the connections made with the help of Lana can really work long-term. The entire premise of the show is that it takes away a lot of bad habits for people and actually forces contestants to get to know each other on a deeper level. Sure, it doesn’t work for everyone — but it can really work for some!

Hopefully, 2024 brings a lot of joy to both Cam and Emily, and we know for us as a fan of Too Hot to Handle there is more to be excited about now. The series has already been renewed for a season 6 and with that, we hope that there’s a chance that we are going to be seeing more of it at some point moving into the rest of this year. Who knows what sort of further relationships can be forged there? Our hope is simply that there’s a chance one or two can go the distance — we don’t want to set ourselves up to be disappointed, but it does really feel like there’s a good chance of that.

Too Hot to Handle has become a preeminent reality TV franchise for this streaming service, which has also found a lot of success for itself when it comes to shows like Love Is Blind, The Circle, Perfect Match, and others. They’ve also done a pretty good job of cross-pollenating and convincing viewers to watch several different shows.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

