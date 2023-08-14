Too Hot to Handle season 6 will bring about significant twist

While there may not officially be a Too Hot to Handle season 6 at Netflix as of yet, we have more evidence now that it is coming. Not only that, but it’s also going to be delivering one of the biggest shifts in the history of the show.

In a post over on Instagram, the show’s official account confirmed that “Lana is going public” for the first time and with that, they are doing more of a significant search for contestants. Over the past five seasons, one of the major twists at the heart of this series was that the contestants all thought they were appearing on a different show, only for Lana to then show up and the real twist to be revealed.

So why change things now? Well, we tend to think that it was probably getting harder to dupe people. Also, there is something interesting about people being on Too Hot to Handle who actually know the show that they are going on in advance. Maybe these are people who are already looking for a legitimate change to how they date and get along with other people. They could think that being on this show could legitimately help them.

Or, they don’t care about the premise so much as they just want Instagram followers — it’s hard to say at the end of the day.

The fact that season 6 is casting now makes us think that we will get a chance to see it at some point in 2024 — given that Netflix’s scripted content is currently on pause due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, they are going to need some reality fare to help fill the gaps. This show could certainly represent a way to do that, which is why a renewal seems to be all the more inevitable at this particular moment in time.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

