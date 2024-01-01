True Detective season 4 premiere run time: How long is it?

Can you believe that we are less than two weeks away now from the True Detective season 4 premiere? There’s been a ton of hype, and for good reason. We are beyond excited to dive into the next chapter of this story, which has a great cast led by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. We also have a really unique setting, as we are going to see everything take place at a remote Alaskan research center. What happens when there are some shocking deaths? How will Detectives Danvers and Navarro deal with it? These characters are front and center for everything that is coming, and we just hope that you are prepared.

One other way that you can be prepared is quite simple: Knowing the exact run time for the premiere! What exactly can you expect here?

Given that a lot of HBO shows do tend to go on past the typical hour, we don’t think that it is some surprise that there’d be a lot of interest in something similar here. However, that’s not what we are getting. Instead, the plan appears to be having a premiere that is just 61 minutes — there’s going to be a lot crammed into that space, but this is not some sort of super-extended story.

As per usual when it comes to True Detective, we do imagine that we’re going to be seeing a lot of different twists and turns over the course of the episodes. Also, things are going to get dark and disturbing. This is a show that leads to a lot of the characters asking big questions about themselves, but also about those around them. There are six episodes this season, so things are going to move quickly.

