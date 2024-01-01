Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 21, January 1

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? It’s probably not much of a surprise for us to sit here and say that we want more of the show soon. It has been off the air since last May and beyond just that, there are a few different stories in particular we’ve been thinking about for a while. Take, for starters, what is going to happen when it comes to Nick Torres. Or, the upcoming tribute to David McCallum that is slated to happen pretty early on in the season.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to share some of the bad news: There is no new episode on the air tonight. The plan instead is to bring it back on Monday, February 12, which means that we are going to start getting some more insight on what’s ahead in the relatively near future. Isn’t that a cause for great anticipation?

The long wait for NCIS is tied still to the AMPTP failing to strike a deal early in the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strike, meaning that it took a really long time for everything to get back going behind the scenes. Rest assured that everyone wanted to get back to work sooner, but simply did not have the option to do so. We know that there are going to be fewer episodes in season 21 as a result of all this, but there is still a chance for a lot of great content within said stories. There will likely be a few procedural elements (just like we’ve seen in the past), but also some long-term stories that we get to see play out over time.

In general, we do think that NCIS moving forward is looking to give you more of what you love — with maybe a few twists and turns along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

