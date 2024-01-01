Beacon 23 season 2 premiere date: Any news in January?

As we prepare to dive head-first into January, is there a reason to be hopeful about some Beacon 23 season 2 premiere date news?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is quite simple: We at least have an approximate date already! The MGM+ series with Lena Headey and Stephan James is going to be coming back in April, but we are still waiting for more specifics.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Beacon 23 videos!

We would love to say that the folks at MGM+ are going to reveal something more in January, but is it a little bit too soon? For the time being, we are inclined to think so. Given the fact that the first season just ended, we tend to think that there will be a little bit of time spent allowing everything to breathe. Then, we can have some more news in either February or March about what the future holds.

The top question to wonder about right now

This has to be pretty simple: Is Aster actually alive? It feels unlikely based on what we saw at the end of the season 1 finale but at the same time, this is science fiction, and it feels a little bit reckless to make some broad assumptions based on everything that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

Remember, as well, that there is no confirmation out there that season 2 is going to be the final one. There is still a chance for something more! We’ll have to see what MGM+ eventually decides on that, mostly because at the time of this writing, not all that much has been said in regards to the long-term future. (Season 2 wrapped some time ago.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Beacon 23 right now, including when we could see a trailer

What are you most excited to see moving into Beacon 23 season 2 at MGM+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







