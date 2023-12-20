Beacon 23 season 2 trailer: When could we see it?

Following the season 1 finale this past weekend on MGM+, it makes sense to want news on Beacon 23 season 2 as soon as possible! Is Aster okay? That’s obviously one of several questions that we have at present, and we know that we’re not alone.

If there is any good news that we can share right now, it is that we should be able to learn more about the next season even sooner than you’d think. It has already been announced that season 2 is premiering in April — heck, we’ve even seen a short teaser! So when is a full-length trailer going to emerge?

In the end, let’s just go ahead and say that there’s a chance we’re going to get a slightly better sense of what lies ahead sooner rather than later. We would be surprised if there is not something more out there come March, as MGM+ needs to do what they can to get people excited! Also, they also probably you benefit from encouraging people to watch the first batch of episodes, as well.

It is also our hope that for season 2, there will also be a better chance for the cast to promote it, as this was not altogether possible during season 2 due in part to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Given that you’ve got some familiar faces here including Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey, it makes some sense to get them out there discussing the show. Beacon 23 may be one of the more ambitious and out-there ideas on TV right now, but we remain hopeful that at some point, a lot of the pieces will come together.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Beacon 23 season 2 at MGM+?

What do you think would be the focus of a trailer? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

