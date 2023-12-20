Beacon 23 season 3: Is another renewal possible? EP explains

We know that a Beacon 23 season 2 is going to be coming to MGM+ down the road — so what about a season 3? We don’t think that it hurts to look far ahead!

Of course, the first thing that we really should note here is that if you want more of the series, you may need to exercise some patience. We find it hard to imagine that more is going to be ordered until the powers-that-be start to get some more information. Yet, at the same time, we’re pleased to know that the producers are at least interested in continuing this story.

As a part of a new interview with The Wrap all about the end of season 2, executive producer Glen Mazzara had the following to say while looking ahead:

“We do have a Season 2, we have plans for more seasons. Hopefully we get to tell that story … The show does add up, does have an answer, the show does have a meaning. We’re not just throwing stuff against the wall to see what sticks. That’s not true. There is a plan.”

We hope that this quote comes as somewhat of a relief for those out there who feel like the story is a little bit haphazard and chaotic with everything happening in regards to the rocks and the mysterious organizations all around the Beacon. We do think that it has been hard to follow some of the various timelines but, simultaneously, it’s always easy to be happy about a show with ambition. At this point, it is clear that Beacon 23 has that and then some.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

