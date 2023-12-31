CNN New Year’s Eve 2024: Start time, lineup of performances

Are you ready to see the 2024 edition of CNN New Year’s Eve with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen? The event is almost here! This has been a tradition for the network for years now, and we know that for a lot of people, this is the preferred way of being able to sit back and enjoy the holiday.

What makes this special so appealing? Well, for starters, this is a chance to watch something that puts humor at the center of everything. The idea here is to let some familiar personalities let loose a little bit, while also appearing in different parts of the country — and even some parts of the world!

As the photo above indicates, the event this time around is going to start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Want to know more? Then look at the press release below:

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will ring in 2024, along with CNN correspondents reporting from celebrations across the country. Richard Quest will report from the crowds of Times Square, Stephanie Elam from Atlantis, Paradise Island in the Bahamas, Randi Kaye from Key West, Florida, Gary Tuchman and his daughter Lindsay from Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Boris Sanchez from Miami, Florida.

The show will feature musical performances from Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Flo Rida, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker and Rod Stewart. Live interviews with Patti Labelle, Jeremy Renner, Neil Patrick Harris, Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers and a special appearance from David Blaine will also help ring in the new year.

We’ll admit that we’re already stoked to see Patti (a somewhat annual tradition), plus also what Bowen Yang brings to this particular live environment. This could also be an emotional appearance from Renner, one nearly died one year ago in a snowplow accident.

Of course, we’ll also say that the segments in Key West are always a great time.

What are you most excited to see on CNN New Year’s Eve 2024?

Is there any one guest you are especially excited for? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates coming in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







