Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 4: A refuge

In just a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to see Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 4 arrive on Disney+. Want to learn a little bit more about it?

Let’s just note that we’re coming off of arguably the best episode of the adaptation so far. What we saw with the presentation of Medusa was an incredibly mature and nuanced presentation of a character that is more refined than what we have seen in other mediums. It was a reminder of the multi-generational appeal that this show can have, as you are able to present an abundance of layers to these characters that you may not be able to get in a lot of other programs designed for young viewers.

Now, let’s get to sharing a few more specifics on episode 4. The title here is “I Plunge to My Death,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what’s to come:

Our heroes search for a refuge in St Louis, and come face to face with the mother of all monsters.

How can that not get you excited? Obviously, if you know the books from Rick Riordan, then you have a good sense of some of what could be coming. For everyone else, you are going to be in for quite a ride. We don’t really want or need to say anything that constitutes a major spoiler here, but things are going to get so much more epic as time goes along.

Of course, we’re personally curious just how much more of Hermes we are going to have a chance to see on the show moving forward. After all, we had a small glimpse of Lin-Manuel Miranda at the end of this past episode!

