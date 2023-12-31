New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024 start time, lineup at ABC

Are you ready to check out New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024? There are a handful of New Year’s Eve programs that are an institution, but this one tends to generate the highest ratings year in and year out.

So what can you expect this time around? Well, let’s start with the fact that Ryan Seacrest will be joined this year by singer Rita Ora, and the festivities are going to begin at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla are among the performers scheduled to be around over the course of the broadcast, just in case you needed a reminder of some of the preeminent acts of this past calendar year.

One of the most important performances of the night is going to be coming from LL Cool J, which we tend to think is a way to further honoring 50 years of hip-hop. Here is what ABC had to say about that in a statement:

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, two-time GRAMMY Award-winning hip-hop icon, Kennedy Center Honoree, recording artist, actor, author, NAACP Image Award winner, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and founder and CEO of Rock the Bells, LL COOL J featuring DJ Z-Trip will perform a medley of hits just before midnight, energizing the audience into 2024.

If you are looking for specials with a more comedic angle to them, you will find some of those elsewhere. There are some funny moments scheduled this year, but we’ve always considered this particular one to revolve about the music more so than anything else. It is traditional in that you get a lot of the things that you’ve probably watched on TV year in and year out.

Who knows? There’s always a chance that you could see a surprise interview or two — it is always something to watch out for!

What are you most interested in seeing when it comes to New Year’s Rockin’ Eve this year?

Is this your favorite of a lot of the New Year’s Eve shows that are out there? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back from some additional updates.

