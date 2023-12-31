Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere date: Winter hopes

Is there a chance that we are going to get an Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere date at some point this winter?

The first thing that we should say here is rather simple: We do think we’re on the cusp of some good news. The Anne Rice adaptation has been slated to come out at some point in 2024, and we tend to think the first half of the year is likely. It has already been a long stretch of time since the first season wrapped up on AMC and at this point, it is really just a matter of getting the episodes edited and ready to go.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

If we were to make a big prediction, it would go something like this: Don’t be shocked if we get a season 2 premiere date reveal around the time that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live comes on the air in February. It would also make sense to get back to the world of Louis and Lestat right around the time that other show wraps up. It behooves a network like AMC to have a big hit on throughout the year if possible, and we do think that this show will continue to be incredibly popular.

What about the rest of their extended Anne Rice universe?

Here’s the thing — there are a lot of question marks! We know that another season of Mayfair Witches is coming, but it seems like one of the shows that was pushed back heavily amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Hopefully, there is going to be a chance to have at least some news on it by the spring.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Interview with the Vampire, including a tease from Jacob Anderson

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Interview with the Vampire season 2 over at AMC?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







