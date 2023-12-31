Walker season 4 premiere date: Is it coming this winter?

As we approach the start of 2024, doesn’t it feel like high time we get a Walker season 4 premiere date at The CW? We don’t know how else to put it!

First and foremost, we should just start things off here by noting that filming is underway for Jared Padalecki and the rest of the cast and in theory, that should be a sign that there is going to be some sort of big announcement coming soon. Heck, we thought it would have been announced already!

Now that we’ve said this, let’s just go ahead and say that we’re hopeful there is going to be some big news unveiled before we get to the end of the winter. Heck, the show should be back at some point in March!

The largest question we have amidst all of this is quite simple: Is Walker going to find some success? Well, this is a particularly strange time for The CW given that they’ve gone with almost all acquisitions this fall — some of that is due to the industry strikes, but a part of it may also be due to what’s going on when it comes to their strategy in general. They are shifting more and more into acquired content to save money and while we may understand a part of the logic here financially, it’s also putting your remaining shows at a disadvantage. Is there enough of a promotional mechanism in place here?

With all of this in mind, our advice here is pretty simple: If you love Walker, you need to ensure that you watch live when it comes back. That’s the only way to know there will be a future.

