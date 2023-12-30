The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: Any hope for 2024?

Now that we know that The Gilded Age has been officially renewed for a season 3, is there any chance at all that we will see the series back in 2024?

The reason why we are so curious about this already should be clear: We’re impatient! How can we not want to learn a little bit more about the period drama as soon as humanly possible? Season 2 ended with some huge moments for the likes of Marian and Ada, which makes us all the more greedy to learn what is coming up next.

In theory, we don’t want to rule out 2024, mostly because Julian Fellowes was able to turn around his previous show in Downton Abbey on a regular basis. However, that was a different show and we tend to think that The Gilded Age is more costly and ambitious. Also, HBO is the sort of network that does not tend to prioritize shows having to come back on the air quickly. Our feeling instead is that the third season is going to be an early 2025 launch, though a lot will depend on finding the right spot on the schedule for it.

One thing that we’ve said in the past to keep watch on is also the timeslot — don’t be shocked if season 3 moves back to Monday nights after spending season 2 on Sundays. We tend to think the timeslot shift this time was due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes creating that hole on the schedule and in the end, it really doesn’t matter what time the show airs. That is especially the case when you consider that the bulk of viewers don’t watch live. Instead, they catch it out later on courtesy of Max.

One thing to watch out for

The start of production will at least give us a better idea as to when The Gilded Age could be ready — and there have not been any filming dates set yet.

