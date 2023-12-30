Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, December 30, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We do think that it is more than understandable to want more of the show, especially after the series of pretty-awesome sketches that we had earlier this month. There were some fantastic hosts in Emma Stone, Adam Driver, and Kate McKinnon, and we tend to think that there are already a lot of different events well worth thinking about moving forward.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and share the bad news: There is nothing more today. SNL is still in the midst of its holiday hiatus, which makes sense — in order to get a show ready for December 30, they would have had to work over Christmas! We’ve already had three shows this month, and that’s the standard number we tend to get before everyone gets a brief break.

During the aforementioned McKinnon episode, Saturday Night Live confirmed that Jacob Elordi is going to be the next host, and that you are going to see his episode when we get around to January 20. They have yet to announce anything beyond that but for the time being, our feeling is that there’s going to be something more on January 27. We wonder if the show will opt to do an episode on Super Bowl Weekend this time around, especially since there’s a chance to get some viewership courtesy of a pro athlete.

(Hot take: If the Kansas City Chiefs are eliminated, won’t the producers reach out to Travis Kelce? Feels like a strong possibility.)

Above all else, we just want to see moving forward a diverse lineup of hosts, plus more sketches that are zany, creative, and not necessarily tied to current events. These are the ones we tend to watch back for years after the fact.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion all about Elordi’s upcoming episode of the show

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live when the series returns?

Have any suggestions for upcoming hosts? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







