NCIS: Sydney season 1 finale spoilers: Possible cliffhanger?

As some of you may already be well-aware, we really don’t have that much more time to check out NCIS: Sydney season 1. There are only eight episodes for this chapter of the show, and the first of the remaining three stories will play out starting next month.

Previously, we teased that the finale is going to feature a very personal case involving the kidnapping of someone close to the team; now, we have an even better sense of what some of the emotions associated with this will be. Speaking to TV Insider, star Olivia Swann had the following message to pass along:

There are a couple of twists and turns and reveals and all fun things like that, but it does all get kind of sewn together, and by the end of the season, we start getting a really big scope of what actually has been going on throughout the whole season. It accumulates in a very intense, very explosive, very heartbreaking way. I’m so excited for it to air because there’s some really, really cool stuff coming up.

No matter what happens within this finale, we certainly think there’s a chance of some sort of cliffhanger. All of the adjectives described above make us think that something within this vein is very much possible and beyond just that, this is a show that from the start, was probably hoping and/or crossing its fingers for a season 2. Getting more episodes was almost always certainly the plan, but we’re not sure that anyone could have predicted it becoming anywhere near as successful as it has. That’s been one of the really fun parts of this process!

Through all of these remaining episodes, get set for more action, comedy, and drama — basically, the trademarks of not just this show, but the entire franchise.

