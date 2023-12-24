NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

If you were not aware already NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 7 is going to be airing on CBS come January 16. Not only that, but this is the penultimate one of the season! Whatever happens here is going to carry over to the finale.

Is this story actually going to bleed over to episode 8, though? We can’t say that we’re altogether confident about that and for one simple reason: This show is holding true to its procedural roots. “Bunker Down” is an episode that should largely stand on its own, but there could be a lot of great stuff you get to see throughout. Take, for starters, a really intense storyline with a lot of characters in danger. Also, a chance to see a number of people glammed-up along the way!

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Bunker Down” – When a U.S. Navy researcher is found dead at a glitzy tech launch in a secret underground bunker, part of the team heads over to investigate, only to find themselves trapped inside with limited oxygen when the bunker fails to open, on the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Jan. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For those who haven’t heard, this is actually going to be the second episode to air in the new year, as it will be coming back first on Tuesday, January 9. These remaining episodes should contain a ton of different twists and turns, but also establish more momentum towards a possible season 2. We are optimistic about a renewal, but you have to keep watching live to ensure that happens!

