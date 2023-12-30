Found season 1 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Missing While Eccentric’

It probably goes without saying, but we’ve been pretty eager for some time to have news on Found season 1 episode 12. How can we not? The title for this installment is “Missing While Eccentric,” and we are pretty darn curious as to what lies ahead here.

After all, consider where things are at the moment — Gabi is about to make some big decisions when it comes to Sir, and she’s already called in some help in the form of Dhan. This is a story that could put together some additional puzzle pieces, and then beyond that, better set the stage for the finale the week after.

For a few more details on this January 9 installment, take a look at the synopsis below:

01/09/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : When a confused and battered young woman lands on Zeke’s doorstep and says she was kidnapped and her abductor still has her friends, the team races to put the minimal clues together. Gabi shares devastating news with Dhan. TV-14

Odds are, there is going to be some sort of cliffhanger at the conclusion of this story — not that this should be that much of a shock. Just consider how many big-time cliffhangers we’ve had a chance to see so far! It only makes sense for that trend to continue for at least a little while longer.

Will Sir actually be killed?

As much as it would be easy to say that this is likely, you have to remember that there’s a season 2 renewal for this show already! The writers are going to want to extend this story and while it’s clear that Sir is a terrible person, his dynamic with Gabi is the crux of the series. Finding a way to keep the two intertwined on some level is going to be one of the big challenges.

