Found season 1 episode 12 spoilers: How it sets up finale

As many of you may know at this point, we are waiting until the new year to see Found season 1 episode 12 on NBC. With that being said, there is so much to be intrigued about!

So, what are some of the big stories that are ahead in the remaining two episodes? We have seen a little bit more in the past between Gabi and Sir as some of the cracks in their relationship are filled in, and that is only going to continue. In speaking on that further to TV Insider, showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll had the following to say:

“… [There is] a collision course of the storyline we tell in the flashback of Teen Gabi [A’Zaria Carter] and Sir and the present day storyline of their dynamic. Those are two speeding trains that are on a collision course over Episodes 12 and 13. And we’ll answer a lot of questions about what happened in the past and what is happening in present day. So for everyone who’s been waiting for the final pieces of the puzzle to come together to truly understand, that is exactly what is happening in the most dynamic and hair-pulling and nerve-frayed way in 12 and 13.”

Of course, one of the most exciting things to us about where things stand right now is rather simple: Just knowing that we have more storylines to be prepared for down the road! This is a show that has already been renewed for a season 2, and you don’t have to be worried about that at all.

(Granted, we remain curious and/or terrified by what a second season of a show like this could really look like, largely due to the fact that it’s so hard to imagine that Sir is going to be stuck down in that basement forever.)

