Reacher season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Can Russo be trusted?

We still have several days to go until we see Reacher season 2 episode 6 arrive on Prime Video and with that, why not talk about Russo? This is a guy that on the surface, feels like he’s working alongside the title character. As a matter of fact, he tried his best to prove it with some of his actions around the funeral.

Now that we’ve said that, we do think it’s fair to wonder this: Is there still a chance that a double-cross is about to come? Is Russo just a really good actor?

If there is any reason to have some serious doubts about this character right now, it is probably tied to one simple thing: his past. He worked in the past with a lot of corrupt cops and in that way, he seems like a perfect person to feed info over to New Age while still presenting himself as clean. Everything that he did in episode 5 may have been a way to pull the wool over Reacher’s eyes. He could be an important cog in how the remaining episodes go and in that way, we’re pretty darn excited!

At the same time…

We’d be more than fine if Russo does end up just being a good cop, mostly because it would prove further that Reacher can be wrong sometimes, even if he so rarely is. This is a guy who, time and time again, has shown himself to be really capable of managing to read other people correctly.

Regardless of where Russo’s allegiances truly lie, it does still feel like there is another big-time twist coming. We know that there’s going to be a ton of action sequences along the way, but we more than anticipate another surprise or two!

Do you think we are going to see some big stuff with Russo on Reacher season 2 episode 6?

