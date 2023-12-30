Reacher season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Time for a twist?

As many of you most likely know, Reacher season 2 episode 6 is going to coming to Prime Video next week — and absolutely, our hopes are high. There is a ton of interesting twists and turns that could be coming and as a matter of fact, we’d argue that it is actually time for the show to deliver on some of them.

So what is one that we’re the most curious about? Well, it really comes down to one simple subject: How have New Age been so aware of everything going on so far? Is there a significant mole within the 110th?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

We should note here that for the past little while, we’ve had our suspicions about someone close to Reacher ultimately working against him. It does feel a lot like there’s a story being told of trusting someone too dearly, only for them to surprise you later on. It wouldn’t be that much of a shock if that someone ended up being someone like O’Donnell, who is smart, savvy, and also may be trying to find ways to care for his family.

Beyond him, there really aren’t that many other candidates for possible traitors. You could look in the direction of Dixon, but she’s also gone through a lot to try and show that she’s super-loyal to everyone else. Then, you could look at Russo, but he was never a part of the 110th in the first place. It’s not that hard to argue that him being a rat would be way too convenient, even with the argument we just saw between him and Reacher on this past episode.

Maybe we are being a little too paranoid, at the end of the day. Yet, we just can’t help but sit back here and wonder if we are being led down a road where something pretty darn stunning is going to be revealed.

Related – Check out more discussion now on Reacher season 2 episode 5!

Do you think that there is some stunning twist ahead on Reacher season 2 episode 6?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







