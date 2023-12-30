Monarch: Legacy of Monsters star on season 2 hopes

We know that at the time of this writing, there is still no official word on a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2. Do we want to see it happen over on Apple TV+? A million times yes, especially since this season has done such a great job of world-building. Not only that, but it also has also brought an interesting story to the table with unique characters.

Our hope is that over the next month or two, some more scoop on the future will start to be solidified. Also, that we’re going to see some sort of tease during the finale for what another season could look like!

For now, what we can at least say is that some people involved in the show are pretty darn interested in keeping it going. In speaking on this further in a new interview with Screen Rant, here is some of what Elisa Lasowski (who plays Duvall) had to say about her own hopes:

If we did do a season two, I think what’s interesting about our show is also how it delves into the human stories and how you get to know the characters and their motives and their emotions, and how being in that world in which they have to survive affects them. I’d hope that we get to just know them better as people and [seeing] more of their personal stories, I think, would be really nice. And more action, obviously. And more monsters.

More monsters is a given, and we do wonder if they would be also able to crank up the scale of the show another level. If nothing else, entering another season the folks over at Apple TV+ would know whether or not the show is a hit and with that, if the budget could be adjusted or increased in some way.

