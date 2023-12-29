What If…? season 2 finale spoilers: More on the Strange Supreme

Tomorrow the What If…? season 2 finale is slated to arrive on Disney+, and it seems like there are a few different things we know already!

So, where do we start? Well, a natural place would be noting that over the course of this upcoming episode, there’s going to be a chance to learn a good bit more about the Strange Supreme. Also, this is an episode that could further show the evolution of Jeffrey Wright as the Watcher. While this particular show is about unlimited possibilities, at the same time they do give you chances to see some familiar faces here and there within continuous stories. The Watcher is a part of the glue that binds them together.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Wright himself had the following to say about the overall theme of the finale story:

There’s always a push towards something that’s befitting the epic nature of this series. What I love about the Marvel Universe is that when it’s done right, there’s a type of modern myth-making that happens on a pop culture level, and it goes back to the oldest types of storytelling. The stories of these heroines and heroes is something that’s almost primal to humans, and the culmination here is epic and sweeping, so it’s only fitting. It’s cool stuff… I’m excited to see the evolution of Strange [Benedict Cumberbatch] from where we last found him.

The possibilities are so vast that I really try not to anticipate where they might go or where any of these characters might go. The writers are so deeply original and imaginative in where they take these stories, and by the nature of our series, we can go anywhere. So I just try to stay in my lane and anticipate like everyone else, but I wait to get the scripts, and then I realize in some ways how little I actually know.

Remember that entering the finale, a season 3 for What If…? is already confirmed and you don’t have to worry about that! Instead, be concerned about what the story actually is and if there are some unresolved questions. We’re personally just excited to see more of where the Strange Supreme could be moving forward…

What do you think that we are most going to see entering the What If…? season 2 finale on Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you won’t want to miss.

