Why is Joey Bada$$ leaving Power Book III Raising Kanan, Unique?

Why is Joey Bada$$ leaving Power Book III Raising Kanan and his role of Unique … or is the character really dead? Maybe you are wondering a lot of that now.

Let’s just start this article off by noting that this is Power and theoretically, you could argue that anyone could survive a super-crazy circumstance. We just don’t see it happening here. Ronnie doesn’t feel like the type to leave his target alive, especially when it’s his own brother. Also, he drove the body somewhere else before disposing of it — it’s not exactly like someone else was around Unique to give him immediate medical attention.

Given the franchise’s propensity for killing off characters and/or having big swings at the midway point of the season, we tend to think Unique is gone.

So why is Joey leaving? Well, remember first and foremost that this may not have been his choice. This is the sort of show that needs to kill off people, and he is the second major cast member removed from the equation this season. (Shanley Caswell, who played Shannon Burke, departed after the premiere.) The reason this exit is more notable it due largely to Unique’s popularity as a character.

Just remember that Raising Kanan has a definite ending that we are building to here, and it is one where Kanan is pretty much alone. Save for Jukebox and a passing reference to his mom, we don’t hear about a lot of these other characters. Unique had to go at some point, and having him taken out by his own brother is a way to dramatically raise the threat level by the end of the season. It also ties into family killing family, which is a huge part of this show.

If there are more specifics revealed about Joey’s departure, we will let you know — for now, let’s just celebrate the spectacular job he did as Unique the past few years. He easily made this guy into one of the most interesting people in the entire universe.

