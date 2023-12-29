Monsieur Spade season 1: How many episodes to expect on AMC

There are a lot of shows to be exciting about entering the new year, but doesn’t Monsieur Spade feel like it could be an under-the-radar hit? You have Clive Owen coming back with another show shortly after A Murder at the End of the World and beyond that, it’s another mystery! This one is certainly different for a number of different reasons, with the biggest one being that it is tied to The Maltese Falcon with Sam Spade. This is a chance to update a classic story with something new!

So just how much are we going to be seeing of this show on AMC and AMC+? We’d love a lot, but that may be wishful thinking. The reality is that the first season is only going to be six episodes. We will see what more is coming, or if anything else is coming. Why not focus on what’s in front of us given that this is a captivating mystery? Spade will be in another country and while there, he will run into some surprising elements of his past.

If you do want to get a few more details about the story ahead, check out the attached synopsis if you haven’t already:

Monsieur Spade centers around the infamous protagonist of American writer Dashiell Hammett’s 1930 classic novel The Maltese Falcon. The year is 1963, and the legendary Detective Sam Spade (Owen) is enjoying his retirement in the South of France. By contrast to his days as a private eye in San Francisco, Spade’s life in Bozouls is peaceful and quiet. But the rumored return of his old adversary will change everything. Six beloved nuns have been brutally murdered at the local convent. As the town grieves, secrets emerge, and new leads are established. Spade learns that the murders are somehow connected to a mysterious child who is believed to possess great powers.

In our opinion, the best-case scenario for a show like this is that we continue to guess who is responsible week after week. This is a particularly heinous crime and just from a humanity standpoint, it could be a hard thing to figure out.

Remember now that the first episode is going to be available on the aforementioned network when we get around to Sunday, January 14.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

