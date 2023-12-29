Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 8: Is Cate alive?

If you wanted Monarch: Legacy of Monsters to up the ante to a certain degree leading into the finale, mission accomplished? We are coming out of what has to be considered now one of the craziest installments of the entire season and yet, it was still pretty darn enjoyable.

It may sound counterintuitive to start at the ending, but obviously this is what matters the most as Cate, Shaw, and May have all seemingly fallen into the portal and are now off to Hollow Earth. Are they still actually alive? Well, it would be easy to sit here and say unequivocally that they aren’t, especially given how gravity works there and how difficult it could be for humans to venture there without the right equipment. However, at the same time we also do tend to think that this is a show that wants to play around with these worlds further and removing someone from the equation now is not an ideal way to do that. Instead, isn’t it far more interesting to find a way in which they can make it back?

What we are also learning further here is that there are ways to close off the portals between the worlds and yet, there are also others who see the value of Hollow Earth too much to do something like that. While there are a lot of seeds planted in here that have already bloomed in some of the Monster-verse movies, we are getting a clear sense of how greed was a driving force in everything that has happened with the Titans in the first place.

Monarch is a show with some good ideas and interesting lore. Is it also a little bit all over the place? Sure. It is trying a lot of ambitious stuff for a show that, at its best, is about giant monsters attacking things. Still, you have to give them credit for even making us care about some of the characters in the way that we do to even ask these questions at the end…

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

What did you think about the ending of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 8?

What sort of message is this show trying to relay to us? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







