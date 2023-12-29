For All Mankind season 4 episode 8: Sergei returns; how?

We knew entering For All Mankind season 4 episode 8 that there was a chance for more big reveals, and we had one with Sergei. This character is one that played a significant role in the series earlier on, especially with Margo. Now, it seems like has a totally different life.

Is it a good life? Well, we saw him spending a lot of time tackling the various highs and lows of teaching, a job that we certainly know is far from easy. However, the return of Margo to America threw a massive wrench into his life, and he suddenly felt compelled to reach outside of himself and do something unexpected — he had to hand down some sort of warning.

Close to the end of the episode, Sergei and Margo reunited after so many years apart and within that, he made it clear to her that she has to be extremely careful. After all, there was a pretty good chance that she was eventually going to be in danger if she went back to Russia, and nothing about the space program there was what it once seemed. She could then find herself a woman without a country — she could be used and disposed in the Soviet Union, whereas in America she was viewed largely as a traitor. Aleida wants nothing to do with her!

Make no mistake — Margo Madison is hardly an extremely likable character. Yet, she is nonetheless fascinating, and that is one of the great things about this series as a whole. It does manage to continuously throw characters into spots where you do wonder whether or not things could be turned around.

Does Margo have an out now to suddenly make amends? At the very least, this is a pretty interesting idea to think about … but we’re not sure she ever can.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

